MASKS, VACCINES, LOCKDOWNS- THEY WERE WRONG ABOUT IT ALL
Published 18 hours ago

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/masks-vaccines-lockdowns-they-were-wrong-about-it-all/

In response to an EU investigation, The European Medicines Agency has admitted that COVID-19 vaccines were never authorized to stop transmission. Meanwhile, new studies show a link between masking and getting COVID-19 infections and adherence to lockdowns and an increase in mental health issues.

POSTED: December 1, 2023

masksmentalhealthlockdownseuropeanmedicinesagenceyc19transmission

