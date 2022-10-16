Aaron Brickman on The Market Crash

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Recorded October 5, 2022. Aaron explains his theory of the market crash in 2022. He misses the 800 up day by 2 days but it is still valuable. Watch the week of 10/17 for 5 down days.
The whole interview is at https://rumble.com/v1mxjl8-is-the-worst-market-crash-in-history-just-weeks-away-aaron-brickman-intervi.html