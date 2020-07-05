'New Rockefeller COVID-19 Action Plan & The UN's NWO Website As The CDC Goes Door to Door'

Recently Spiro was joined by Helen Buyniski a journalist for RT, to breakdown the Rockefeller Foundation’s 2010 document titled ‘Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development.’The 2010 Rockefeller document, particularly the ‘Lock-Step’ portion, laid out a scenario involving a global health pandemic. The document ultimately came to the conclusion, that the only way to mitigate a global pandemic, was by implementing China’s hardcore authoritarian police state lockdown as the model world wide.And here we are today, as we find ourselves in this exact scenario, just a coincidence? Just about a month ago, on April 21st the Rockefeller Foundation released another document titled ‘National Covid-19 Testing Action Plan Pragmatic steps to reopen our workplaces and our communities.’In this report Spiro is joined by Helen Buyniski breakdown what the social engineers have in store for us in this Rockefeller blueprint document.Spiro and Helen also discuss the United Nations New World Order website (yes it is real) in addition to recent reports of the CDC going door to door in Atlanta Georgia taking peoples blood for antibody tests related to the Coronavirus and much more.Helen Buyniski TwitterHelen Buyniski YoutubeUnited Nations New World Order WebsiteUnited Nations NWO (UNNWO) Launches COVID 19 Coronavirus Focused International Day of Happiness 2020 Campaign Theme HAPPINESS FOR ALL TOGETHERApril 2020 Rockefeller Foundation Paper Urges Testing and Tracing Entire US Population2020 Rockefeller Document2010 Rockefeller DocumentRockefeller Blue Print For Police State Triggered By Pandemic ExposedCDC door-to-door antibody testing leaves many wearyPresident Trump Says He Will Mobilize Military To Distribute COVID-19 VaccineSetting The Stage For Phase 2 As States Deploy National Guard For Contact TracingMEDIA IGNORES ISRAEL CONNECTION TO ERIC SCHMIDT’S PUSH FOR NY “SMART CITIES”https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.c...The more you know? Over a third of Americans apprehensive about Covid-19 vaccine, citing rushed development & trust issuesCOVID-19 Contact Tracing TrainingVaccine against corona – initial Oxford clinical trials are disappointingTRUMP APPOINTS BIG PHARMA EXEC CONNECTED TO BILL GATES TO HEAD VACCINE DEVELOPMENTShttps://www.thelastamericanvagabond.c...Trump’s Vaccine Czar Has Vast Ties to Drug Industry, Posing Possible ConflictsThe United Nations Wants You To Stop Saying Gendered WordsWhite House coronavirus vaccine advisor Moncef Slaoui to divest $12.4 million of Moderna holdings