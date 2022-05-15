A Competition Between Pompeo and Trump, Nancy Pelosi Is Scheduled to Visit Taiwan Before the End of June

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You see Pompeo has created something big that is coming. The most important thing is in the last couple of days or the first time, someone is challenging President Trump. Now, here in my broadcast, during live broadcast, who wants to bet with me, with the NFSC? Before the end of June, Nancy Pelosi will go to Taiwan. If not, 1 to 1000 bet. Chang Dao and Lao Ban Zhang is going to pay for it. The association is going to pay 1 to 1000.