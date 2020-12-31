Steven D Kelley, Alchemy Event 2017. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. He can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 EST, 6:00 PST. Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a base of nearly a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then Steven created Truth Cat Radio in 2016, where on Thursday nights LIVE he hosts The Steven D Kelley show. His weekly shows can currently be watched on YouTube at the Steven D Kelley channel. He also has given seminars, lectures and has presented commentaries on Press TV and RT as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist.



My name is Cynthia, a friend of Steven's and I hope to have enough views to upload 100's of his videos and all the current Steven D Kelley shows. Because of YouTube's restrictive guidelines as many others have seen recently, the time arose to find more alternative safer sites that are free to receive the truth and other viewpoints instead of deception and censoring. So, I am helping to do this here. Please help enable me to upload all of Steven's videos, old and new, by viewing, sharing his content, and subscribing. Please catch his live shows on Thursday nights. Thank you.