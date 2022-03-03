How to Survive a Nuke

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It's happened: a nuclear explosion. If you weren't killed in the initial blast, the fallout can finish the job. Whether it's an act of war or terrorism, all that really matters in the moments after the blast is that there are ways to save yourself and your loved ones. So, how is it possible to stay safe? Here's what you can do to survive a nuclear attack.