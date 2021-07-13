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Alt Comms satellite phones vs walkies? POU Sats for distance Walkies for close range group
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122 views • July 13, 2021
Ran across a vid for free Inmarsat Isatphone listed for $345 free with the code melkphone from her video.
Something to consider if you're shtf prepping. The satphone would be for long distance stuff the walkies would still be used but for close range and in group comms. My walkies are billed as 35M Line Of Sight but thats just what theyre billed as.
https://satellitephonestore.com/catalog/sale/details/aj-inmarsat-isatphone-2-satellite-phone.
*must pay first, last and deposit ($345~ with tax) at time f check out.
thanks for watching liking and sharing
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
Something to consider if you're shtf prepping. The satphone would be for long distance stuff the walkies would still be used but for close range and in group comms. My walkies are billed as 35M Line Of Sight but thats just what theyre billed as.
https://satellitephonestore.com/catalog/sale/details/aj-inmarsat-isatphone-2-satellite-phone.
*must pay first, last and deposit ($345~ with tax) at time f check out.
thanks for watching liking and sharing
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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