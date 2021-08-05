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CIA Gnostic Christian New Age witch Jana & Steven BenNun steal & mislead & use many fake names & lie
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122 views • August 05, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2021). Jana BenNun is spreading Jezebel’s feminist doctrines that God is a transvestite and not a male. She uses dozens of different names. Steven BenNun is using many fake names, and his real name is Stephen Troy Cummings. There are reports that CIA New Age witch Gnostic Christian Steven BenNun is begging people to donate thousands of dollars, because it is time he should get a back surgery using Semjaza’s Atlantis Babylonian medical science witchcraft, but they just spent half a million dollars on a home in Sunbright Tennessee with donation from the church. He had asked for huge amounts of donation money to move to Israel because he said America was going to be nuked by a nuclear weapon, but they came back to America, and no one knows what they did with the stolen money. No wonder all their fellow Babylonian magick medical science witchcraft industry friends like New Age Gnostic Christianity homeopathy alchemy New Age witchcraft doctor Carrie Madej is saying that we all have God consciousness inside us, whether we are Buddhists or Hindus or New Agers or Native American shamans or Voodooists or Mormons. These people are more dangerous than the Satanists, because the Satanists come as Satanists, but these people come as Christians and spread their spiritual gangrene inside God’s Church. These famous loved wealthy CIA intelligence agency information business (just like Steve Quayle’s military intelligence agency information gold selling business) new age Gnostic Christian witches like Jana BenNun and Steven BenNun (using fake names), who attract millions of “tree of knowledge” seeking religious Christian freak hordes, who are running these Christian ministry businesses’ EMP shield product sales, and donation begging industry, and Semjaza’s medical science witchcraft surgery cost fraud scam donation begging ministry, are in bed with Satan Lucifer. All the doctrines they teach are intentionally being taken out of context from the Bible, in order to make themselves look like great guru teachers of the Gnostic Christian occult witchcraft mysteries of the Bible, and they are misleading a lot of the religious Christian freak hordes to make huge amount of donations and followers, using their intelligence agency’s information. They think they are Christians, so they want to get saved, but they hate God’s Bible, so they change it to their false doctrines. These Gnostic New Age Christians love money, too. They only give truth to those people who subscribe to their paid Patreon websites. Those who do not pay are not given information. If ten thousand followers subscribe, they get ten thousand dollars every month. Their wives are already traumatized and depressed and have a mental breakdown, because they are preaching to everyone her “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” prepper EMP shield business sale pitch, and water shortage, and forced vaccines, and pandemic scare, and meteor scare, and World War 3 scare, and tidal wave scare, and then saying, “Well, my Christian side says Jesus is the solution, but again, you know all these things are going to come upon us, and I was so depressed I was getting physically sick, and I was sick for many days; and by the way, the COVID-19 Coronavirus 4th vaccine microneedle patch is not the Mark of the Beast so you do not lose your soul by taking the vaccine; and women are equal in authority to men!” Even the truths that they share on their paid Patreon websites are not even real truths. They are diluted, sterilized, modified truths, which are safe from assassinations and ridicule. They are not real Christians, but they are Illuminati Gnostic Christian New Age occult Wicca witches.
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See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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