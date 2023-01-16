Invasion of the Body Snatchers

January 15, 2023 - Hello Friends, this is video 2 in the series "Getting to the Root of it," where we look at overcoming the bondage in our lives. I also offer my personal testimony (with old family photos lol!) and how I was healed of an incurable disease. Also: anyone who struggles in their marriage may find our story helpful.
