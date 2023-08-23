Let Her Rip with John B. Wells

Today the Two Mikes had the pleasure and fun of hosting the legendary John B. Wells.
Mr. Wells currently hosts "Caravan to Midnight" which can be heard across the globe. Our talk was a bit unusual for our show as we spoke of current events -- the on-going slaughter of South African whites by their black "countryment, the Biden gang's corruption and treason, and other stories of the moment.
But the show primarily was a wide-ranging discussion among three " SENOIRS” about music, times past, personal recollections, funny events, sad events, and any number of other things. Recording the episode was great fun and, as always, John B. is also a joy to speak with.
The program is on the long side and we hope you enjoy it.
