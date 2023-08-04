Create New Account
InfoWars - Deep State vs America - Charges Against Trump Seek to Outlaw Questioning Rigged Elections, with Bob Barnes - 8-03-2023
Robert Barnes of https://vivabarneslaw.locals.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the real reason Trump is being indicted for questioning rigged elections.

Keywords
infowarscorruptionarrestindictmentdc swamprigged electionsarraignmentjan6j6

