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Davidian Storehouses vs. Headquarters: History and Present Applicability
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2 views • December 30, 2020
A distinction between God's storehouse bringing forth the meat in due season ( the original Shepherd's Rod literature) and the headquarters of the gospel work is given a historical analysis so that we can determine with certainty how the work has progressed and is to continue to advance in the scattering time from 1955 up until Ezekiel 9. Severe inconsistencies on how present day Davidian Associations operate directly contrary to what is published in the original Shepherd's Rod are noted.
For a recent video we produced which outlines the history of The Universal Publishing Association from 1930 up until 2012 please see. This is important background for the current presentation.
https://youtu.be/aQxUfATJHwo
For a recent video we produced which outlines the history of The Universal Publishing Association from 1930 up until 2012 please see. This is important background for the current presentation.
https://youtu.be/aQxUfATJHwo
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