Concrete Blonde When I Was A Fool Live Johnette Napolitano (Stage Name)

There are a number of songs that sum up the crap that went down. Being human trafficked. Hidden in plain sight. My name is Heidi Rose. I am here to expose the crimes against me. The crimes that are not going to be resolved except for a few people that may begin to realize what stage slavery as a lifetime actor can appear to be in fiction. I lived. I live. I have found love & marriage & God in my life. I share my journey here & there as I plant my new garden & fill my heart with new memories. The wars are ongoing world wide. The message I am here to share is one of balance, healing, home life, truth, glory & mercy. Thanks for checking in. Have a great day. Take care of you & yours. Heidi Rose 111 https://www.instagram.com/concretelytrue111/