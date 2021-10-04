Biden On The Verge Of Collapse

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Resident Biden was never cut out to be President. A real President knows how to lead.
And as the leader of a splintering party attempting to force through a proto socialist economy killing 5 trillion dollar behemoth Reconciliation Bill. It might help Biden's cause if he wasn't MIA 24/7 and could actually reign in his barnyard of crazed anti Americans.
And as China makes its move on Taiwan in the face of an entirely incompetent Bumbler in Chief. The Democrats high ambitions driven by lies, propaganda and repressive tolerance will soon twist in the wind. As Biden's recovery morphs into total collapse.