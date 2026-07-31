Book of Titus

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Credits to Jesus is Lord (marmit)
Paul’s letter to Titus, a brother in the faith.
In Titus 2:13-14, we read: 13 Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ; 14 Who gave himself for us, that he might redeem us from all iniquity, and purify unto himself a peculiar people, zealous of good works.
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