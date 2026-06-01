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Albania: Marches against Kushner-Trump $1.4 Billion Resort
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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ALBANIA MARCHES AGAINST KUSHNER-TRUMP RESORT

Thousands of Albanians took to the streets in a peaceful demonstration opposing the $1.4 billion luxury resort development linked to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner on the country's southern coast.

Kushner and Ivanka Trump's "Zvërnec South Adriatic Development" company is building luxury resorts on Sazan Island and the Zvernec peninsula. The development includes approximately 1,000 beach villas, hotel rooms, and a new international airport.

The site sits within the protected Pishë Poro-Narta wetlandm, one of Albania's most ecologically sensitive areas. 41 environmental organizations from 28 countries have called for immediate suspension of the project. Local residents, environmental groups, and the Greek minority in the area all oppose it.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama's government fast-tracked the deal. Parliament changed environmental law weeks before construction began, specifically permitting five-star hotels in protected zones, a law tailored for this project. The permit was issued April 29, 2026, without public release.

Rama granted "strategic investor" status to Kushner's Atlantic Incubation Partners LLC in late 2024, just weeks before Trump's inauguration, without a full business plan or feasibility study. Critics say the decision was politically motivated and aimed at securing goodwill from the incoming Trump administration.

Albanians are telling their government this is not for sale.

Adding:

Serbia is discussing scrapping its visa-free regime with Russia as a condition for EU membership, according to Dragan Stanojević, chairman of the Serbian parliament's committee on diaspora affairs.

Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko noted that despite growing EU pressure, Belgrade has not joined sanctions against Moscow, describing Serbia's foreign policy as "balanced and multi-vector."

The push comes after a November 2025 EU progress report explicitly demanded Serbia align its foreign policy with Brussels.


@DD Geopolitics

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