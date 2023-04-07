PMC "Wagner" is moving from the center of Bakhmut to the western districts of the city, the Armed Forces of Ukraine blow up buildings during the retreat
In the center of Bakhmut (Artyomovsk) there are ruins and corpses of Ukrainian militants after fierce battles, RIAN military commander A. Kharchenko reports.
