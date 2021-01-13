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Donald Trump to supporters - march _Peacefully & Patriotically_. How is this inciting insurrection!
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84 views • January 13, 2021
As a viewer from across the pond in the UK, I was amazed by the scenes at Capitol Hill and the media coverage.
What confused me was why are none of the media organisations not showing this clip, but showing edited clips with the words PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY omitted...
How are the words "PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY" an "INCITEMENT TO INSURRECTION"?
What confused me was why are none of the media organisations not showing this clip, but showing edited clips with the words PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY omitted...
How are the words "PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY" an "INCITEMENT TO INSURRECTION"?
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