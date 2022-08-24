Pseudo-Anti-American Expert Sima Nan Silenced by Chinese Authorities on Major Social Media Platforms

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https://gnews.org/post/p1cb53bfd
08/22/2022 Pseudo-anti-American expert Sima Nan has been silenced by the Chinese authorities on major social media platforms after public outcry over his purchase of property in the United States