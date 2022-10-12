BLUETOOTH ADDRESSES EMANATING FROM THOSE WHO HAD THE COVID TEST

This is a great short video demonstrating that those who have NOT been jabbed, but who have allowed themselves to be tested for "COVID", are now walking around with bluetooth addresses and have become wireless devices themselves. Just like the jabbed, they too have become one with the AI machine. There is hope, however, with the protocol outlined by Comusav here, to neutralize the technology: https://www.comusav.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/ENGLISH-AI-Protocol-16-Dec-2021-.pdf
Mirrored from https://odysee.com/CC_2022_06_11_DocBluetruth_English:1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.