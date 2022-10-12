Create New Account
BLUETOOTH ADDRESSES EMANATING FROM THOSE WHO HAD THE COVID TEST
This is a great short video demonstrating that those who have NOT been jabbed, but who have allowed themselves to be tested for "COVID", are now walking around with bluetooth addresses and have become wireless devices themselves. Just like the jabbed, they too have become one with the AI machine. There is hope, however, with the protocol outlined by Comusav here, to neutralize the technology: https://www.comusav.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/ENGLISH-AI-Protocol-16-Dec-2021-.pdf

Mirrored from https://odysee.com/CC_2022_06_11_DocBluetruth_English:1

Keywords
covid testcovid jabbluetooth addresses

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
