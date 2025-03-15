Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (15 March 2025)

⚡️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on formations of two mechanised brigades of the AFU close to Volchansk and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

▪️The AFU losses were up to 45 troops, four motor vehicles, one artillery gun, and one signal intelligence station.

📍Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of one motorised infantry brigade, one assault brigade, two territorial defence brigades close to Druzhelyubovka, Novosergeyevka, Cherneshchina, Proletarskoye (Kharkov region), Grekovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Radkodub (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The AFU losses were more than 255 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, and one Austrian-made Pinzgauer Vector armoured vehicle, two pickup trucks, four field artillery guns, and three ammunition depots.

📍Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops launched attacks on formations of two mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, and one airmobile brigade of the AFU near Seversk, Serebryanka, Verolyubovka, Konstantinovka, and Artema (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The AFU losses were more than 260 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, five motor vehicles, one field artillery gun, one Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple-launch rocket system launcher. Two electronic warfare stations and one ammunition depot were eliminated.

↗️ The Tsentr Group of Forces' units continued advancing into the depths of enemy defences, defeated formations of two mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, and one National Guard brigade near Filiya (Dnepropetrovsk region), Petrovskoye, Udachnoye, Dimitrov, Shevchenko, Krasnoarmeysk, and Uspenovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The AFU losses were up to 465 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, eight motor vehicles, and three artillery guns.

🔥 The Vostok Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line as well as defeated formations of two mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU, and three territorial defence brigades close to Iskra, Zeleny Gai, Konstantinopol, and Fyodorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The AFU losses were more than 160 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, and two field artillery guns.

💥 Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of three coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Olgovka, Nikolskoye, and Sadovoye (Kherson region).

▪️The AFU losses were up to 80 troops and three motor vehicles.

🛫 Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, drone manufacturing shops, ammunition and logistics depots, power facilities supporting Ukranian defence industry enterprises as well as clusters of manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and foreign mercenaries in 162 areas.

💥 One MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force was shot down.

🔎 Air defence facilities shot down seven JDAM guided bombs and three U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, 170 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles including 141 that were destroyed out of the special military operation zone.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the AFU losses amounted to:

▫️658 aircraft,

▫️283 helicopters,

▫️46,776 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️601 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️22,285 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️1,527 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️22,581 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️32,902 units of special military vehicles.