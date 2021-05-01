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6.8 Earthquake JAPAN LIVE / World Weather /Space Weather / The Daily DEW
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193 views • May 01, 2021
April 30, 2021 #earthquakes #japan #volcanoes
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 at a depth of 47.3 km (29.39 miles) has occurred at 38 km ESE of #Ishinomaki, Japan, as reported by the National Earthquake Information Center (NEIC) of the USGS on May 01, 2021, 01:52:53 GMT.
5 Day not so normal World Weather forecast Plus a look at #spaceweather for today.
Earthquakes for today. Latest on disaster Alerts and Volcanic Activity
Daily Events Worldwide
Keeping Humanity Aware and Prepared to OUR Ever-changing Planet.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 at a depth of 47.3 km (29.39 miles) has occurred at 38 km ESE of #Ishinomaki, Japan, as reported by the National Earthquake Information Center (NEIC) of the USGS on May 01, 2021, 01:52:53 GMT.
5 Day not so normal World Weather forecast Plus a look at #spaceweather for today.
Earthquakes for today. Latest on disaster Alerts and Volcanic Activity
Daily Events Worldwide
Keeping Humanity Aware and Prepared to OUR Ever-changing Planet.
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