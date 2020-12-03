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Hey You, Yes You, Do You Know You’re Being Tracked Right Now For Covid19
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1302 views • December 03, 2020
Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci, along with ALL Major Cell Carriers have downloaded a Tracking App On your Phone for Covid19. Check it out for yourself
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