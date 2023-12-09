Create New Account
Academic Refaat Alareer from Gaza explaining that there is no where to go to escape
Freed From Evil
Published 13 hours ago

Debunking the fact that Israel is only trying to target Hamas. They have no regard for any civilian life whatsoever. Refaat Alareer explains what it's like to be a sitting duck with no way out. You can hear an explosion at the end of his interview, he was killed the next day in Gaza. Please share in order to raise awareness. I get no compensation from these videos, feel free to copy as well.

jerusalemprophecyisraelpalestinegenocidezionismwar crimesgazabloodworld war threerefaat alareer

