Academic Refaat Alareer from Gaza explaining that there is no where to go to escape

Debunking the fact that Israel is only trying to target Hamas. They have no regard for any civilian life whatsoever. Refaat Alareer explains what it's like to be a sitting duck with no way out. You can hear an explosion at the end of his interview, he was killed the next day in Gaza. Please share in order to raise awareness. I get no compensation from these videos, feel free to copy as well.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.