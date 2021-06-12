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Yahweh's Truth #2
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11 views • June 12, 2021
Yahweh's Truth: Wick & Viss [#2] finds both Identity preachers moving to Worldwide Christian Radio (of Nashville, TN) to continue their long-running Bible study broadcasts. Wickstrom & Visser return to the airwaves! This faith inspiring lecture explains what happened to the old "Intel Update" venue at Talkshoe and uses the texts of Hosea and 2nd Peter to explain racial aspects of the Abrahamic covenant.
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