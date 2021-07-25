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SENATOR KAREN FANN PROVIDES AMAZING INSTRUCTION & THE LATEST INSIGHT TO THE AUDIT PROCES
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160 views • July 25, 2021
SENATOR KAREN FANN PROVIDES AMAZING INSTRUCTION & THE LATEST INSIGHT TO THE AUDIT PROCES
There is ALREADY enough evidence to invalidate the results, and we're basically just getting past the tip of the iceberg.
AZ audits will lead to nationwide audits in all key swing states. It's coming...
AUDIT UPDATES:
July 23, 2021 11:58PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1212
- RIGGED AZ REDISTRICTING ALERT
- Mesa Community College announced they have partnered with radical leftist organizations featuring communist symbology in their branding to train their college students on how to manipulate the redistricting process. Mesa Community College is paying students $200 to create community of interest maps which the IRC uses to define new boundaries. These boundaries are effective for a decade and will directly impact the outcomes of future elections.
- Why is Mesa Community College partnering with such radicals to work against their own community's voice?
- Contact Maricopa County Governing Board Members and tell them to back off on using taxpayer funding to rig our redistricting.
Governing Board: 480-731-8889
District 1, Jacqueline Smith [email protected] Phone: 480-731-8889
At Large Member, Linda Thor [email protected] Phone: 480-731-8889
"Maricopa County has intentionally done everything in their power to sabotage the [audit], to withhold information, to be less than honest with the public," AZ Senate President Karen Fann https://www.westernjournal.com/az-audit-exclusive-audit-taking-long-maricopa-county-intentionally-sabotaging/
"Then sit down and talk with us. We should be doing this together to answer our constituents questions. Auditors would prefer to work with you instead of fighting to get the items Maricopa county is withholding" ~ Karen Fann https://twitter.com/FannKfann/status/1418720121623699456
The Conservative Circus w/ James T. Harris is joined by Senate President Karen Fann, July 23, 2021 https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1209
Update on the "sharpie ballots" from Doug Logan: "Any findings related to the Sharpie ballots will be documented in the final report. Cyber Ninjas is not expected to give an update prior to that." https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ/status/1418715266519797760
Article https://nationalfile.com/cyber-ninjas-doug-logan-on-maricopas-missing-74000-ballots-74000-ev33-forms-that-did-not-have-matching-ev32s/
"DOJ - another example of where you need to be investigating instead of harassing Trump supporters and harassing our audit." AZ Senator Wendy Rogers https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ/status/1418792158648229888
"DOJ - another place you need to be sending resources instead of harassing our audit." AZ Senator Wendy Rogers https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ/status/1418791616777687043
"I am spearheading a ballot integrity project. It is part of an overall plan to make our elections secure again." AZ Representative Mark Finchem https://twitter.com/RealMarkFinchem/status/1418670717621739524
Source, Republican Party of Arizona https://youtu.be/uTGIY1rxSKg
https://www.bitchute.com/video/svcqh9D0Iuc9/
There is ALREADY enough evidence to invalidate the results, and we're basically just getting past the tip of the iceberg.
AZ audits will lead to nationwide audits in all key swing states. It's coming...
AUDIT UPDATES:
July 23, 2021 11:58PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1212
- RIGGED AZ REDISTRICTING ALERT
- Mesa Community College announced they have partnered with radical leftist organizations featuring communist symbology in their branding to train their college students on how to manipulate the redistricting process. Mesa Community College is paying students $200 to create community of interest maps which the IRC uses to define new boundaries. These boundaries are effective for a decade and will directly impact the outcomes of future elections.
- Why is Mesa Community College partnering with such radicals to work against their own community's voice?
- Contact Maricopa County Governing Board Members and tell them to back off on using taxpayer funding to rig our redistricting.
Governing Board: 480-731-8889
District 1, Jacqueline Smith [email protected] Phone: 480-731-8889
At Large Member, Linda Thor [email protected] Phone: 480-731-8889
"Maricopa County has intentionally done everything in their power to sabotage the [audit], to withhold information, to be less than honest with the public," AZ Senate President Karen Fann https://www.westernjournal.com/az-audit-exclusive-audit-taking-long-maricopa-county-intentionally-sabotaging/
"Then sit down and talk with us. We should be doing this together to answer our constituents questions. Auditors would prefer to work with you instead of fighting to get the items Maricopa county is withholding" ~ Karen Fann https://twitter.com/FannKfann/status/1418720121623699456
The Conservative Circus w/ James T. Harris is joined by Senate President Karen Fann, July 23, 2021 https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1209
Update on the "sharpie ballots" from Doug Logan: "Any findings related to the Sharpie ballots will be documented in the final report. Cyber Ninjas is not expected to give an update prior to that." https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ/status/1418715266519797760
Article https://nationalfile.com/cyber-ninjas-doug-logan-on-maricopas-missing-74000-ballots-74000-ev33-forms-that-did-not-have-matching-ev32s/
"DOJ - another example of where you need to be investigating instead of harassing Trump supporters and harassing our audit." AZ Senator Wendy Rogers https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ/status/1418792158648229888
"DOJ - another place you need to be sending resources instead of harassing our audit." AZ Senator Wendy Rogers https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ/status/1418791616777687043
"I am spearheading a ballot integrity project. It is part of an overall plan to make our elections secure again." AZ Representative Mark Finchem https://twitter.com/RealMarkFinchem/status/1418670717621739524
Source, Republican Party of Arizona https://youtu.be/uTGIY1rxSKg
https://www.bitchute.com/video/svcqh9D0Iuc9/
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