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Is Joe Biden fit for office? Steve Hilton critiques his latest gaffe
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41 views • August 10, 2020
Fox News' Steve Hilton goes through the list of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's latest blunders. Rep. Matt Gaetz says Biden's campaign looks like 'elder abuse' while Fox News contributor Sara Carter says she's worried the Democrats are willing to ignore Joe Biden's cognitive abilities because they hate Trump so much.
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