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United Network News - Live@5 - MyFreeDoctor.com, Tow-Trucks Say No, Belarus Wake Up & Use of Common Law Plus...
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50 views • February 10, 2022
United Network News takes a trip around the world from Canada, to Belarus, to show how the people are taking their power back and the DEEP STATE of ignorance continues to be exposed.
* A report on 'My Free Doctor' and their findings on alternative therapies to the Coronavirus.
* New York Police can now pull over drivers to check they are vaccinated.
* A silenced Spanish nurse confirms through her experience; injuries to people are related to vaccine side effects.
* The mayor of Ottawa askes for the release of tow-trucks to start the clearing up of the Freedom Convoy, however the tow-truck companies have declined to assist saying 'they have covid'.
* Belarus President confirms to his people the pandemic has been lead by criminals bleeding their country dry of money.
* People in the United Kingdom start to use their 'common law' rights to fight against the school mandates confirmed 10 days ago.
[MIRRIORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/news/breaking-news-and-special-reports
Unlearn More Here: https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible
Join Your Local Revolution Here: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
About Channel:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a globalised united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
My channels:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
* A report on 'My Free Doctor' and their findings on alternative therapies to the Coronavirus.
* New York Police can now pull over drivers to check they are vaccinated.
* A silenced Spanish nurse confirms through her experience; injuries to people are related to vaccine side effects.
* The mayor of Ottawa askes for the release of tow-trucks to start the clearing up of the Freedom Convoy, however the tow-truck companies have declined to assist saying 'they have covid'.
* Belarus President confirms to his people the pandemic has been lead by criminals bleeding their country dry of money.
* People in the United Kingdom start to use their 'common law' rights to fight against the school mandates confirmed 10 days ago.
[MIRRIORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/news/breaking-news-and-special-reports
Unlearn More Here: https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible
Join Your Local Revolution Here: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
About Channel:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a globalised united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
My channels:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
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