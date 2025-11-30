BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Calm Before the Storm: Major Arrests & Financial Reset Imminent
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
96 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
322 views • 1 day ago

Critical alert: compartmentalized martial law is "somewhat imminent," and major arrests are on the near-term horizon.


The report, provided in part by "Guardian Daniel R," declares that the coming weeks will bring "fireworks" and that the "final act is about to begin." It describes a cornered and desperate deep state whose plans are unraveling, leading to a "spectacular" reveal of the truth and the "dawn of a new era."


Listeners are warned that this military operation coincides with a planned global financial reset, which will involve the collapse of stock, bond, and real estate markets. This is framed as a necessary danger zone to pass through to reach the promised "golden age."


The message to "Patriots" is clear: stay vigilant, stay united, and get ready. The storm is coming, and nothing can stop it.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
global financial resetgolden agemilitary operationdeep state arrestsreal estate collapsestock collapsefinal actpatriot vigilanceguardian daniel rbond collapsejmc alertcompartmentalized martial law
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy