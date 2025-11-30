The Calm Before the Storm: Major Arrests & Financial Reset Imminent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Critical alert: compartmentalized martial law is "somewhat imminent," and major arrests are on the near-term horizon.
The report, provided in part by "Guardian Daniel R," declares that the coming weeks will bring "fireworks" and that the "final act is about to begin." It describes a cornered and desperate deep state whose plans are unraveling, leading to a "spectacular" reveal of the truth and the "dawn of a new era."
Listeners are warned that this military operation coincides with a planned global financial reset, which will involve the collapse of stock, bond, and real estate markets. This is framed as a necessary danger zone to pass through to reach the promised "golden age."
The message to "Patriots" is clear: stay vigilant, stay united, and get ready. The storm is coming, and nothing can stop it.
NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.