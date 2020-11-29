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General Flynn's First Interview Since His Pardon: "Trump Won This Election on a Scale of 1 to 10 a 10"
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294 views • November 29, 2020
General Flynn joins fellow insider Lt. General Tom McInerney in his first interview since being pardoned by President Trump.
Reports are that General Flynn is back in Trump's inner intelligence circle working directly with Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and has been authorized back to his 'Q' Clearance and the Kraken x 2 is now looking at the Democratic Treason. Can you say V For Vendetta?
#generalflynn #donaldtrump #krakenx2
Credits:
GENERAL FLYNN'S FIRST INTERVIEW SINCE HIS PARDON!
The Trump Card
https://youtu.be/36l59ttTReY
AUDIO CREDIT TO WVW-TV
follow them on their website: https://www.worldviewweekend.com
Reports are that General Flynn is back in Trump's inner intelligence circle working directly with Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and has been authorized back to his 'Q' Clearance and the Kraken x 2 is now looking at the Democratic Treason. Can you say V For Vendetta?
#generalflynn #donaldtrump #krakenx2
Credits:
GENERAL FLYNN'S FIRST INTERVIEW SINCE HIS PARDON!
The Trump Card
https://youtu.be/36l59ttTReY
AUDIO CREDIT TO WVW-TV
follow them on their website: https://www.worldviewweekend.com
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