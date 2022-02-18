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Unbelievable Video of FDA Scum Bag Executive Director caught on camera at a restaurant being interviewd by a Journalist posing as a Date. Caught with his pants down. One way ticket to Gitmo ? Part A.
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153 views • February 18, 2022
Big revel of secrets from an FDA Executive, Absolutely incredible video from Project Veritas watching this guy tell it all at a restaurant drinking wine not knowing he was being recorded. He was not bugged. So this was legal. This guy is going to go down in history as one of the biggest Dirt Bags working for the FDA, Incredibly interesting development
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