Edge AI and Decentralized Knowledge

Edge AI is reshaping how knowledge is shared and preserved. With models now running directly on laptops and phones, information becomes harder to censor and easier to store privately. Decentralized tools, open-source models, and offline libraries empower individuals to safeguard ideas without relying on centralized systems. The latest interview dives into how this shift strengthens resilience, expands access, and protects the free flow of information. Watch the full discussion for a deeper look into this movement.
