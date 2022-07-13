7-13-2022 Outlook bleak, be prepared, common sense required!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 72
Oh no...The news is telling us what to think about the economy! We already know, and we know we need to prepare. We also know thanks to the media the world is going to shit, but it looks like we are starting to realize the need for getting common sense back into the world. This liberal world order is nothing but insane!
Watch the Salty Cracker episode I mentioned here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KnLTMUy9fQww/