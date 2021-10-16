OCT 16 2021 0640 hrs SLEEP DEPRIVATION TORTURE STREAM OF ELF WAVES TARGETING CEREBRAL CORTEX

FORCED TO TAKE MORE SLEEP MEDICATION RNM SUPERCOMPUTER WILL NOT LET ME SLEEP OCT 16 2021 0641 hrs. ONLY FOUR HOURS OF SLEEP



Torture stream of elf waves microwaves ears ringing head ears in pulsating pain high pitch pulsating pain 24/7 only four hours of sleep. Awakened suddenly by pulses of energy to head stream of electromagnetic low frequency waves targeting cerebral cortex manipulation of sensory and neural pathways targeting internal organs autonomous systems of anatomy heart ENTRAINMENT into irregular rapid flutter at regular intervals dream modulation nightmares perverse sexual content nightmares neural linguistic programming constant drowsiness and disorientation fabricated and falsified memory references and motivational impulses torture stream



DAYS OF LITTLE TO NO SLEEP FOLLOWED BY LONG SLEEP: REPEAT PROCESS: IS HOW CIA MIND CONTROL NEUROPROGRAMMING IS REINFORCED



Sleep deprivation quickly renders someone open to mental mind control suggestions whilst reducing resistance to the remote neural attacks of the systems influences



Keeping someone awake with little to no sleep for days at a time is a highly effective way to ‘break the will’ of a Mind Control victim causing a whole range of undesirable ill effects from cognitive impairment, psychosis, breaking down the immune system & even causing heart defects and cardiovascular problems. The more you deprive someone of sleep, the more likely they are to suffer memory loss, confusion & hallucinations



CIA/DIA TRAUMA BASED MIND CONTROL torture or interrogation, sleep deprivation tactics are used to bring about a change in psychological state, although the effects on the body’s immune system & vital functions undoubtably cause additional damage. Lack of sleep brings about a number of neurobiological effects affecting reaction time, memory & cognitive functions. It also has the effect of quickly bringing about hypnagogic hallucinations – feelings of ‘altered reality’ caused by the incursion of REM activity into wakefulness. Prolong these conditions and it can lead to severe moral & emotional impairment & ultimately psychosis



Sleep deprivation torture accomplishes objective of memory loss during interrogation & induces hallucinations which help with the interrogation process. In behavior modification & programming it is necessary too. It is easier to layer in false memories and control the victim because anything that reduces a persons energy level & vitality makes that person more susceptible to mind control technologies. The victim is so disoriented and drowsy he cannot recognize modification of his active memory & fight back against systems influence



The technology they then use on the sleep deprived target is called “EEG Cloning” or “EEG Heterodyning.” The brain patterns (electromagnetic signals) “cloned” onto the target may be catalogued brain patterns stored in computers, though live signals from a “real person’s” brain could also be transmitted to the target



The communication may also be accomplished via EEG heterodyning, which involves “re-mapping the auditory cortex of the human brain.” It is much easier to achieve all of this when the victims brain is in a constant state of FUNCTIONAL DISORIENTATION through sleep deprivation torture & other forms of Sensory Deprivation



THEY DONT ALLOW THE VICTIM TO SLEEP FOR SEVERAL DAYS STRAIGHT. WHAT THEY ARE DOING IS PUSHING THE VICTIM DOWN INTO SOMEWHERE BETWEEN CONSCIOUS AND SUBCONSCIOUS THETA STATE (4-7 hz) WHERE HE IS IMMOBILIZED WITH NO ENERGY TO HARDLY MOVE OR OPEN HIS EYES BUT STILL AWAKE EVEN THOUGH IT APPEARS HE IS SLEEPING



THEN THEY PUSH THE VICTIM BACK UP ARTIFICIALLY INTO ALERT STATE USING ELECTROMAGNETIC LOW FREQUENCY WAVES TO MAKE IT APPEAR THAT THE VICTIM APPEARS TO HAVE ENERGY THAT THE THE VICTIM IS NOT SUFFERING FROM DAYS WITH NO SLEEP



THIS MAKES MIND CONTROL MORE EFFECTIVE AS THEN WITH EACH SPLIT SECOND REMOTE NEURAL ATTACK THEY DROP THE VICTIM DOWN INTO ALMOST PASSING OUT THETA STATE SO HE CANNOT RECOGNIZE MODIFICATION OF HIS ACTIVE MEMORY BEFORE PUSHING HM BACK UP A SPLIT SECOND LATER (ENERGY TRAVELS AT SPEED OF LIGHT) INTO ARTIFICIAL ALPHA/BETA STATE WHERE HE IS SUDDENLY ALERT AGAIN AND HAS ENERGY AGAIN BUT THAT IS AN ILLUSION AS THE VICTIMS BRAIN IS IN A CONSTANT STATE OF FUNCTIONAL DISORIENTATION & COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT



Then injecting two & three dimensional visual verbal entrainments of the most demonic perverse & satanic nature



Anything that reduces a persons energy level & vitality makes that person more susceptible to mind control technologies. The victim is so disoriented & drowsy he cannot recognize modification of his active memory & fight back against the systems influence



Sleep deprivation torture is crucial for CIA DIA TRAUMA BASED MIND CONTROL to keep the victims brain in a constant state of FUNCTIONAL DISORIENTATION The more you deprive someone of sleep, the more likely they are to suffer memory loss, confusion & hallucinations