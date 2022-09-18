THEY MURDERED GRANDMA IN LESS THAN 15 MINUTES THEY ARE GOING TO HAVE TO SHORTEN THE WAIT TIMES (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel 99Percent at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WY7fE3v86Iqh/
Ignorant fearful order followers are still killing themselves and their children with this shit shot. If you look at the Facebook post, mom was trying to get her daughter to get another shot with her and she said she did not want any more. Good choice. Too bad mom did not make the same choice. I look around me and I know I am looking at the walking dead. I wonder if the daughter realizes what she has done to her body now that mom has died? How many shots did she get ? What will her eventual outcome be health wise ? A sad way to spend the last few minuets of your life.
