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2021-03-13 Dr. Vernon Coleman - Covid-19 Vaccines Are Weapons of Mass Destruction - and Could Wipe out the Human Race
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120 views • March 16, 2021
Quoted from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html
where Dr. Vernon Coleman expresses this is one of the most critical videos to share of all time:
"If you have been reading my articles for a while you will know that I never exaggerate. You will also know that for the last year my predictions, assessments and interpretations have been absolutely accurate.
Now, more than ever I need your help. Unless we work together we are doomed. I need your help because we need to reach millions with this article. And with the big platforms and the mainstream media having banned me I cannot reach those millions without you.
I believe this is the most important article you will ever read. You have to share it. You have to do nothing for the next few days but send this article to everyone you know or don’t know who has an email address. And send it to every journalist whose email address you can find. You can send it easily from www.vernoncoleman.org
Do you remember that video in which Bill and Melinda Gates sat and smirked as they talked about how the next pandemic would make people sit up and take notice?
Well, I think I know what is going to happen. We all know that the evil elite, the Agenda 21 and Great Reset promoters, have all along intended to kill between 90% and 95% of the world’s population.
Sadly, I fear it is probably too late to save many of those who have had the vaccine. Millions are doomed and I fear that many will die when they next come into contact with the coronavirus.
But something has gone seriously wrong with the plans of the elite.
And the result is that now those of us who haven’t had the vaccine also appear to be in serious danger. We need to keep our immune systems in tip top condition by eating wisely and taking vitamin D supplements. And we may at some point need to keep away from those who have had the vaccine. They are, I believe, now a very real danger to the survival of the human species.
Copy and upload this information for all to see."
where Dr. Vernon Coleman expresses this is one of the most critical videos to share of all time:
"If you have been reading my articles for a while you will know that I never exaggerate. You will also know that for the last year my predictions, assessments and interpretations have been absolutely accurate.
Now, more than ever I need your help. Unless we work together we are doomed. I need your help because we need to reach millions with this article. And with the big platforms and the mainstream media having banned me I cannot reach those millions without you.
I believe this is the most important article you will ever read. You have to share it. You have to do nothing for the next few days but send this article to everyone you know or don’t know who has an email address. And send it to every journalist whose email address you can find. You can send it easily from www.vernoncoleman.org
Do you remember that video in which Bill and Melinda Gates sat and smirked as they talked about how the next pandemic would make people sit up and take notice?
Well, I think I know what is going to happen. We all know that the evil elite, the Agenda 21 and Great Reset promoters, have all along intended to kill between 90% and 95% of the world’s population.
Sadly, I fear it is probably too late to save many of those who have had the vaccine. Millions are doomed and I fear that many will die when they next come into contact with the coronavirus.
But something has gone seriously wrong with the plans of the elite.
And the result is that now those of us who haven’t had the vaccine also appear to be in serious danger. We need to keep our immune systems in tip top condition by eating wisely and taking vitamin D supplements. And we may at some point need to keep away from those who have had the vaccine. They are, I believe, now a very real danger to the survival of the human species.
Copy and upload this information for all to see."
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