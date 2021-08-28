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Dr. Andrew Kaufman: FDA, CDC Nor Government COVID Actions Have Been Rational Or Scientific
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166 views • August 28, 2021
Dr. Andrew Kaufman has stated and put in writing that there has never been proof that SARS-CoV-2 exists. He has also been one that has warned of the dangers of the shots that are fraudulently marketed by the Mockingbird media and the corrupt politicians pimping it for Big Pharma, and that they are neither safe nor effective, Today, Kaufman joins me to talk about the recent FDA approval of the BioNTech shot.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/dr-andrew-kaufman-fda-cdc-nor-government-covid-actions-have-been-rational-or-scientific/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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