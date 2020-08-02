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MMS, CHLORINE DIOXIDE, CON OR CURE PART 2.... CLINICAL TRIALS HIGHLIGHTED HERE
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350 views • August 02, 2020
We look at the controversy surrounding MMS and discuss the clinical trials already done with regard to its effect on human consumption.
This study was funded by Taiko Pharmaceuticals who wanted a safer approach to clean water as an alternative to “Chlorine”
The text in the link below includes ……..
“A human study was conducted and there was no toxic signs observed after oral intake of tap water containing 5 ppm of ClO2 (chlorine dioxide) for 12 weeks”. “Both the ClO2 solution and the low concentration of ClO2 gas which can be used effectively and safely will become an effective measure to prevent not only the current influenza infection but also the new emerging influenza viruses”. This study was done in 2010!
https://benthamopen.com/contents/pdf/TOANTIMJ/TOANTIMJ-2-71.pdf
Another separate independent double blind peer reviewed study Concluded….” We have shown that ClO2 denatures (abolishes the functions of) the HA and NA proteins on the envelope of the influenza virus (Table 5T5). As these proteins are indispensable for the infectivity of this virus, the fact that they were denatured by ClO2 could explain why infectivity of the virus decreased after treatment with ClO2”.
https://www.microbiologyresearch.org/content/journal/jgv/10.1099/vir.0.83393-0
More detailed study of how this product kills the virus
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15847934
Furthermore the FDA (Federal drug administration) who licensees the use of the chemical for use in food production have classified this as safe. Link Below https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cdrh/cfdocs/cfcfr/CFRSearch.cfm?CFRPart=173
The scientific study relating to Vitamin C on infection rates is here https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2870528/
“The Great Bleach Lie that gets Repeated Over and Over Again”. “Chlorine dioxide is not bleach! Chemically, chlorine dioxide (CLO2) and Sodium hypochlorite, bleach, (NaOCl or NaClO) are two distinctly different chemicals”
https://vaccineimpact.com/2019/autism-can-be-cured-how-to-use-the-chlorine-dioxide-protocol-to-recover-broken-lives/
https://akjournals.com/view/journals/2060/107/1/article-p1.xml
Efficacy and Safety Evaluation of a Chlorine Dioxide Solution
Protection of human tissues against the oxidative effect of ClO2
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5369164/
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04343742 clinical trials for covid under way in Columbia
We have shown that ClO2 denatures (abolishes the functions of) the HA and NA proteins on the envelope of the influenza virus (Table 5T5). As these proteins are indispensable for the infectivity of this virus, the fact that they were denatured by ClO2 could explain why infectivity of the virus decreased after treatment with ClO2”.
https://www.microbiologyresearch.org/content/journal/jgv/10.1099/vir.0.83393-0
A human study was conducted and there was no toxic signs observed after oral intake of tap water containing 5 ppm of ClO2 (chlorine dioxide) for 12 weeks”. “Both the ClO2 solution and the low concentration of ClO2 gas which can be used effectively and safely will become an effective measure to prevent not only the current influenza infection but also the new emerging influenza virus”. This study was done in 2010! It is acaryas they knew about the effectiveness of cd back then to kill the coroavirus as can be read in the study. This was just inhaling the gas without the need to drink it!
https://benthamopen.com/contents/pdf/TOANTIMJ/TOANTIMJ-2-71.pdf
This study was funded by Taiko Pharmaceuticals who wanted a safer approach to clean water as an alternative to “Chlorine”
The text in the link below includes ……..
“A human study was conducted and there was no toxic signs observed after oral intake of tap water containing 5 ppm of ClO2 (chlorine dioxide) for 12 weeks”. “Both the ClO2 solution and the low concentration of ClO2 gas which can be used effectively and safely will become an effective measure to prevent not only the current influenza infection but also the new emerging influenza viruses”. This study was done in 2010!
https://benthamopen.com/contents/pdf/TOANTIMJ/TOANTIMJ-2-71.pdf
Another separate independent double blind peer reviewed study Concluded….” We have shown that ClO2 denatures (abolishes the functions of) the HA and NA proteins on the envelope of the influenza virus (Table 5T5). As these proteins are indispensable for the infectivity of this virus, the fact that they were denatured by ClO2 could explain why infectivity of the virus decreased after treatment with ClO2”.
https://www.microbiologyresearch.org/content/journal/jgv/10.1099/vir.0.83393-0
More detailed study of how this product kills the virus
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15847934
Furthermore the FDA (Federal drug administration) who licensees the use of the chemical for use in food production have classified this as safe. Link Below https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cdrh/cfdocs/cfcfr/CFRSearch.cfm?CFRPart=173
The scientific study relating to Vitamin C on infection rates is here https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2870528/
“The Great Bleach Lie that gets Repeated Over and Over Again”. “Chlorine dioxide is not bleach! Chemically, chlorine dioxide (CLO2) and Sodium hypochlorite, bleach, (NaOCl or NaClO) are two distinctly different chemicals”
https://vaccineimpact.com/2019/autism-can-be-cured-how-to-use-the-chlorine-dioxide-protocol-to-recover-broken-lives/
https://akjournals.com/view/journals/2060/107/1/article-p1.xml
Efficacy and Safety Evaluation of a Chlorine Dioxide Solution
Protection of human tissues against the oxidative effect of ClO2
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5369164/
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04343742 clinical trials for covid under way in Columbia
We have shown that ClO2 denatures (abolishes the functions of) the HA and NA proteins on the envelope of the influenza virus (Table 5T5). As these proteins are indispensable for the infectivity of this virus, the fact that they were denatured by ClO2 could explain why infectivity of the virus decreased after treatment with ClO2”.
https://www.microbiologyresearch.org/content/journal/jgv/10.1099/vir.0.83393-0
A human study was conducted and there was no toxic signs observed after oral intake of tap water containing 5 ppm of ClO2 (chlorine dioxide) for 12 weeks”. “Both the ClO2 solution and the low concentration of ClO2 gas which can be used effectively and safely will become an effective measure to prevent not only the current influenza infection but also the new emerging influenza virus”. This study was done in 2010! It is acaryas they knew about the effectiveness of cd back then to kill the coroavirus as can be read in the study. This was just inhaling the gas without the need to drink it!
https://benthamopen.com/contents/pdf/TOANTIMJ/TOANTIMJ-2-71.pdf
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