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EXOSOME THEORY vs. VIRUS THEORY
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61 views • May 08, 2020
EXOSOME THEORY vs. VIRUS THEORY
Link: https://theinfectiousmyth.com/book/CoronavirusPanic.pdf
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Most of the case studies come from this paper by David Crowe, where he has all of his citations at the end
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Link: https://theinfectiousmyth.com/book/CoronavirusPanic.pdf
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:Have you heard of the emerging theory of what viruses might be: exosomes? Are you absolutely certain that COVID-19 is contagious? How confident are you in the results from the test?
Most of the case studies come from this paper by David Crowe, where he has all of his citations at the end
• Cash App - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• Bitcoin - 1DDZeUG2As6t9V8b9JLJDLefddJffiJbKW
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
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