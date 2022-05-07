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Protect Our PETS from GMOs and Pesticides!
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
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67 views • May 07, 2022

Courtesy of: https://PetsAndGMOs.com.

!!!!! To help support your body's natural ability to detoxify herbicides, pesticides, heavy metals, etc., learn about the world's FIRST & ONLY WATER-soluble, systemic (able to leave the gut for TOTAL BODY detoxification), high bio-availability, TRIPLE-patented zeolite dietary supplements that can cross cellular membranes to get INSIDE the cell AND that actually have an in-vitro pharmacokinetic study on them WITH a double-blind, placebo-controlled study due out in ~2023 by visiting: ZoiGlobal.com/DETOX 

Learn more at: tinyurl.com/ClearSleep & Linktr.ee/ZeoliteForDummies 

 

To help others with their wellness challenges and/or to maintain their wellness by becoming a part-time or full-time ZOI Global distributor/Advisor, view ZOI’s Compensation Plan at: tinyurl.com/JoinZoi and look around: Linktr.ee/PassiveIncomeWithZoiGlobal

 

If you have product questions and/or want to get in on this GROUND-floor opportunity w/ a GAME-CHANGING chronic, environmental toxicity REVERSAL solution with THE GOLD standard for ALL zeolite products, contact my ZOI Global Advisor sponsor, Laurie Gagan BEFORE selecting one of the distributor enrollment kits at: tinyurl.com/JoinZoi

m: 1+219.789.7180

[email protected] OR [email protected]

 

If you're a Healthcare Professional, contact ZOI Global's Founder/CEO:

[email protected]

ofc: 1+713.964.4525

and be sure to tell them that you were referred by Danny Tseng of: ZoiGlobal.com/DETOX (distributor ID#: 3377)


For a 4-part, comprehensive game plan to regain and/or safeguard your health: 1. PREVENT consuming GMOs & "Roundup" in the first place by growing your own food anywhere in the world with: https://tinyurl.com/FFAinterview (original: https://www.brighteon.com/1983d3d6-b775-477d-ac48-e1e53ee46eaf ) and look around: https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns and https://tinyurl.com/StartYourFoodForestJourney (original: https://foodforestabundance.com/start-your-journey/?ref=OneHouseOffTheGrid . Financing – on a case-by-case basis – offered by https://GroGreenGlobal.com . Mention to Meredith Duke or her partner that FoodForestAbundance Ambassador (referral code: ONEHOUSEOFFTHEGRID), Danny Tseng, referred you. To help others grow their own food and medicine while earning up to 17% commissions from anywhere in the world by becoming a FREE "Abundance Ambassador," fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/shareFFA (if link broken, use: https://affiliate.foodforestabundance.com/create-account?ref=OneHouseOffTheGrid ). For the "whole enchilada," of FFA resources, log into your Gmail before clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/FFAfolder 2. To possibly mobilize (stir-up) any glyphosate & other toxins stored in your fatty tissue with Richway & Fuji Bio's amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat medical device, click-on: https://Linktr.ee/Biomat , https://Bio-mats.com/danny or https://Biomat.com/danny . To share, use: iWantABiomat.com 3. 

Keywords
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