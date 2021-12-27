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EXPOSED: FBI linked to Sex Trafficking Foster Kids
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670 views • December 27, 2021
Prostitution and the CNN pedophile. The victim child must expose the Pimp in order for criminal charges. If the FBI does not press charges. The Pimp will beat them and send them back to the streets to make them money again.
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