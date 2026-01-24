Aurora Borealis seen from space, from the solar flare that caused a geomagnetic storm on Earth earlier this week

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov shared footage of a stunning aurora borealis seen from space, a result of the solar flare that caused a geomagnetic storm on Earth earlier this week.
Kud-Sverchkov shared the video on his Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTvg0yYlhQi/?igsh=MnVvdmd6aXBhdDZ4) and said:
Yesterday's (day before yesterday, Thurs, 22nd) solar flare triggered an incredible Aurora Borealis. In addition to the familiar green glow, a red one appeared, which usually occurs at altitudes of 300-400 km. Here's what it looks like when you fly through it!