Aurora Borealis seen from space, from the solar flare that caused a geomagnetic storm on Earth earlier this week

Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov shared footage of a stunning aurora borealis seen from space, a result of the solar flare that caused a geomagnetic storm on Earth earlier this week.

Kud-Sverchkov shared the video on his Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTvg0yYlhQi/?igsh=MnVvdmd6aXBhdDZ4) and said:

Yesterday's (day before yesterday, Thurs, 22nd) solar flare triggered an incredible Aurora Borealis. In addition to the familiar green glow, a red one appeared, which usually occurs at altitudes of 300-400 km. Here's what it looks like when you fly through it!