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TRIPLE JABBED COMEDIANS COLLAPSING & DYING! - WHEN WILL PEOPLE WAKE UP? - THE TRUTH YOU NEED TO KNOW (MIRRORED)
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TRIPLE JABBED COMEDIANS COLLAPSING & DYING! - WHEN WILL PEOPLE WAKE UP? - THE TRUTH YOU NEED TO KNOW (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel World Alternative Media at:-
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the collapse of comedian Heather McDonald as she mocks the unjabbed and talks about having all three of her jabs in Tempe, Arizona before collapsing and fracturing her skull on the ground. She and Chelsea Handler both found themselves in hospital at the same time and this trend is becoming more and more obvious.
While they mock us, we are living freely and they are dealing with countless health problems. In many cases, including death.
Bob Saget recently died and the news is glossing over it today despite his fame as more and more information points to it being the jab which he bragged about getting just a matter of days before he passed.
Unfortunately, the comedians aren't getting the last laugh. In fact, no one is, because it's tragic overall and if we are seeing so many celebrities and sports stars fall, imagine how many people throughout the world are dying. Well, we have studies on that.

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