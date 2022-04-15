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DR. PHILIPPE (SA) GRAPHENE FOUND IN "VAXXED" & 'NON-VAXXED' [SHOCKING NEW BLOOD FINDINGS] (INTRO)
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571 views • April 15, 2022
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(world orders review)
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1.Dr. Philippe (South Africa) GRAPHENE Found In "VAXXED" & 'NON-VAXXED'
(Intro) https://www.bitchute.com/video/7YWJlQSevwU2/ [SHARE]
2. (Dr. Philippe: South Africa) GRAPHENE Found In "VAXXED" & 'NON-VAXXED':
(Destroying RED BLOOD CELLS & causing BLOOD CLOTS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tHZhn6YsWfvk/ [SHARE]
================
(Forget the fake snake psyop, to divert us from the real threat GRAPHENE & EMF!!!) In his latest set of slides of blood samples taken from both “vaccinated” and unvaccinated people, Dr. Philippe van Welbergen demonstrated that the graphene being injected into people is organising and growing into larger fibres and structures, gaining magnetic properties or an electrical charge and the fibres are showing indications of more complex structures with striations.
He also demonstrated that “shards” of graphene are being transmitted from “vaccinated” to vaccine-free or unvaccinated people destroying their red blood cells and causing blood clots in the unvaccinated.
Dr. Philippe van Welbergen (“Dr. Philippe”), Medical Director of Biomedical Clinics, was one of the first to warn the public of the damage being caused to people’s blood by Covid injections by releasing images last year of blood samples under the microscope.
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
================
BLOOD ANALYSIS OF ''VAXXINATED'' PEOPLE (HAXON AQUILES II MICROSCOPE)
+ ULTRAVIOLET PULSE STIMULATION ! [Heathered Pearls Version #01]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XbQFNDO0Wojd//
Genetically Targeted Magnetic Control of the Nervous System
MAGNETO-OPTO-GENETICS https://www.bitchute.com/video/WjputUjj6A9k/
(OPTOGENETICS) VAXXINES, BRAIN HACKS & MAKINGS of the NEW ZOMBIEE
(Is This What's Going On?) https://www.bitchute.com/video/rQ03tn4CYEWy/
================
GRAPHENE in a DROP OF BLOOD from A 'VACCINATED' PERSON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9KaONVbgDYSe/
Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS Can PENETRATE the CELL BARRIER & CLEVE 2 DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
Australian WHISTLEBLOWER SCIENTISTS' (More)
EVIDENCE of NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Ax3LMk56LHm/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE NANO-SELF-ASSEMBLY INJECT
Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD [NZ] MICROSCOPE ANALYSIS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3GptnWG1t3a/
Further EVIDENCE of NANOTECH & GRAPHENE Oxide in NZ COV-ID-19 Injects
(Dr. Matt Shelton) https://www.bitchute.com/video/CGqRmAEgOXJN/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
GRAPHENE Oxide in COVID 'Vaccines' [SPECIAL REPORT]
(LaQuintaColumna / Dr. Pablo Campra) https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECH Confirmed in ARGENTINA Covid VaX
Argentina Research Team https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS from ARGENTINA
[La QuintaColumna / La Bitácora] https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/
I.D. of MICROTECH in Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik INJECT VIALS https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/
GRAPHENE Oxide MICROTUBES seen under OPTICAL MICROSCOPY
(Dr. Marcelo Dignani) https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnCiTd78KT9b/
GRAPHENE MIND CONTROL NANO In All Covid Injections
(Dr. Rob Verkerk) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ZnPDF7XgMcn/
IMMENSE HARM from CRYSTALIZING BLOOD CELLS / GRAPHENE POISONING
(Dr. Robert Young) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mk3zxc1tLYio/
CELLULAR GRAPHENE TOXICITY: (CLINAM, 2016)
(Dr. Sandra Vranic) https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6onz4XYVbhb/
(tangentopolis) TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
IT HASN'T EVEN (REALLY) BEGUN... WAIT TILL THEY SWITCH THE LIGHTS ON !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RdSR7m6qrEQl/
================
OF COURSE THERE IS NO 'VIRUS'. SARSCOV2 WAS A PSYOP, DESIGNED TO DRIVE
THE NAIVE AND EASILY FRIGHTENED... TOWARD THE 'BIO-WEAPON INJECTION'.
A NEAR PERFECTLY APPLIED DOG AND SHEEP OPERATION !
Broudy; Kyrie (2021). Syllogistic Reasoning Demystifies Evidence of COVID-19 Vaccine Constituents
(pdf) https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/32/66
Liu (2021). A Novel Graphene Quantum Dot-Based mRNA Delivery Platform. ChemistryOpen. 2021 Jul;10(7):666-671. @ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33829677/
Yuan (2019). Cellular Toxicity and Immunological Effects of Carbon-based Nanomaterials. Part Fibre Toxicol. 2019 Apr 11;16(1):18. (pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.1186/s12989-019-0299-z
Kim (2015). Self-assembled Messenger RNA Nanoparticles (mRNA-NPs) for Efficient Gene Expression. Scientific Reports, 5(1) (pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.1038/srep12737
Kim et al. (2021). Self-assembled mRNA Vaccines
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0169409X20302933
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
1.Dr. Philippe (South Africa) GRAPHENE Found In "VAXXED" & 'NON-VAXXED'
(Intro) https://www.bitchute.com/video/7YWJlQSevwU2/ [SHARE]
2. (Dr. Philippe: South Africa) GRAPHENE Found In "VAXXED" & 'NON-VAXXED':
(Destroying RED BLOOD CELLS & causing BLOOD CLOTS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tHZhn6YsWfvk/ [SHARE]
================
(Forget the fake snake psyop, to divert us from the real threat GRAPHENE & EMF!!!) In his latest set of slides of blood samples taken from both “vaccinated” and unvaccinated people, Dr. Philippe van Welbergen demonstrated that the graphene being injected into people is organising and growing into larger fibres and structures, gaining magnetic properties or an electrical charge and the fibres are showing indications of more complex structures with striations.
He also demonstrated that “shards” of graphene are being transmitted from “vaccinated” to vaccine-free or unvaccinated people destroying their red blood cells and causing blood clots in the unvaccinated.
Dr. Philippe van Welbergen (“Dr. Philippe”), Medical Director of Biomedical Clinics, was one of the first to warn the public of the damage being caused to people’s blood by Covid injections by releasing images last year of blood samples under the microscope.
================
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
================
BLOOD ANALYSIS OF ''VAXXINATED'' PEOPLE (HAXON AQUILES II MICROSCOPE)
+ ULTRAVIOLET PULSE STIMULATION ! [Heathered Pearls Version #01]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XbQFNDO0Wojd//
Genetically Targeted Magnetic Control of the Nervous System
MAGNETO-OPTO-GENETICS https://www.bitchute.com/video/WjputUjj6A9k/
(OPTOGENETICS) VAXXINES, BRAIN HACKS & MAKINGS of the NEW ZOMBIEE
(Is This What's Going On?) https://www.bitchute.com/video/rQ03tn4CYEWy/
================
GRAPHENE in a DROP OF BLOOD from A 'VACCINATED' PERSON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9KaONVbgDYSe/
Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS Can PENETRATE the CELL BARRIER & CLEVE 2 DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
Australian WHISTLEBLOWER SCIENTISTS' (More)
EVIDENCE of NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Ax3LMk56LHm/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE NANO-SELF-ASSEMBLY INJECT
Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD [NZ] MICROSCOPE ANALYSIS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3GptnWG1t3a/
Further EVIDENCE of NANOTECH & GRAPHENE Oxide in NZ COV-ID-19 Injects
(Dr. Matt Shelton) https://www.bitchute.com/video/CGqRmAEgOXJN/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
GRAPHENE Oxide in COVID 'Vaccines' [SPECIAL REPORT]
(LaQuintaColumna / Dr. Pablo Campra) https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECH Confirmed in ARGENTINA Covid VaX
Argentina Research Team https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS from ARGENTINA
[La QuintaColumna / La Bitácora] https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/
I.D. of MICROTECH in Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik INJECT VIALS https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/
GRAPHENE Oxide MICROTUBES seen under OPTICAL MICROSCOPY
(Dr. Marcelo Dignani) https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnCiTd78KT9b/
GRAPHENE MIND CONTROL NANO In All Covid Injections
(Dr. Rob Verkerk) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ZnPDF7XgMcn/
IMMENSE HARM from CRYSTALIZING BLOOD CELLS / GRAPHENE POISONING
(Dr. Robert Young) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mk3zxc1tLYio/
CELLULAR GRAPHENE TOXICITY: (CLINAM, 2016)
(Dr. Sandra Vranic) https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6onz4XYVbhb/
(tangentopolis) TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
IT HASN'T EVEN (REALLY) BEGUN... WAIT TILL THEY SWITCH THE LIGHTS ON !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RdSR7m6qrEQl/
================
OF COURSE THERE IS NO 'VIRUS'. SARSCOV2 WAS A PSYOP, DESIGNED TO DRIVE
THE NAIVE AND EASILY FRIGHTENED... TOWARD THE 'BIO-WEAPON INJECTION'.
A NEAR PERFECTLY APPLIED DOG AND SHEEP OPERATION !
Broudy; Kyrie (2021). Syllogistic Reasoning Demystifies Evidence of COVID-19 Vaccine Constituents
(pdf) https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/32/66
Liu (2021). A Novel Graphene Quantum Dot-Based mRNA Delivery Platform. ChemistryOpen. 2021 Jul;10(7):666-671. @ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33829677/
Yuan (2019). Cellular Toxicity and Immunological Effects of Carbon-based Nanomaterials. Part Fibre Toxicol. 2019 Apr 11;16(1):18. (pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.1186/s12989-019-0299-z
Kim (2015). Self-assembled Messenger RNA Nanoparticles (mRNA-NPs) for Efficient Gene Expression. Scientific Reports, 5(1) (pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.1038/srep12737
Kim et al. (2021). Self-assembled mRNA Vaccines
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0169409X20302933
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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