© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'You Need To Hear This You Can't Deny It Anymore (unseen footage)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
385 views • February 25, 2021
Roswell 1947. Proof the United States has been under a rouge Government, killing innocent citizens, while covering up it's associating with alien entities. 73 years has brought us to this false government we see today! This video proves you go against the government, you may end up in some desert! This needs to go viral for the sake of all those that have been murdered from Roswell to the Kennedy assassination to all the mysterious deaths of Homeopathic doctors in the last few years!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.