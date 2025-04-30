UK Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband, grilled on the lunacy of spending billions covering the UK in solar panels, then spending £50 million on a project to block out the sun. 🤡

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
British MP Lee Anderson grills UK Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband on the lunacy of spending billions covering the UK in solar panels, then spending £50 million on a project to block out the sun. 🤡
As usual, Miliband attempts to deflect—completely ignoring the question.
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
