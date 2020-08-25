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Illuminate Plans
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97 views • August 25, 2020
Secret Video from 1967 Leaked speech Exposes the Illuminate Elite Agenda.
December 23, 1913 the most treasonous law ever signed. Signed while everyone was home for Christmas. "The Federal Reserve Act".
It's a long video but extremely worth while.
December 23, 1913 the most treasonous law ever signed. Signed while everyone was home for Christmas. "The Federal Reserve Act".
It's a long video but extremely worth while.
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