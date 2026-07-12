They're Hiding Ancient Giants From You | Nephilim, UFOs & the Coming Deception w/ L.A. Marzulli

Were the Nephilim real, and are their bones still buried across the globe? I sit down with author and filmmaker L.A. Marzulli to break down the DNA testing his team ran on ancient elongated skulls in Peru, the megalithic sites he says no human civilization could have built, and why he believes fallen beings once walked among us. From there, we connect it to today's UFO disclosure push, hidden messaging in Spielberg's latest film, and why L.A. believes a coming crisis could set the stage for a counterfeit alien "reveal." This is a conversation that will change how you look at ancient history and the headlines. Check out L.A.'s work at https://lamarzulli.com and https://rungsofdisclosure.com, including his new novel The Waiting Room. Go to https://CovePure.com/mia right now and you can get $250 off for a limited time! Use promo code SETH for 10% off Hydrate Complete at https://jiii.io/vta7dm — Dr. Ardis's powerful electrolyte formula packed with 11 minerals, 11 vitamins, and 17 amino acids to fight chronic dehydration at the cellular level. To order the Freedom Cleanse Restore herbal kit and the stool sample test for parasites, go to https://sethcleanse.com Visit ourfathersherbs.com/MIA and use code MANINAMERICA10 for 10% off Andrew's organic herbal tinctures, teas, and formulas. Wavwatch website: https://wavwatch.com/seth use promo code SETH to save $$$ For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/