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⚠️PREPARING FOR MASS EXTERMINATION🚨
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150 views • November 27, 2021
⚠️PREPARING FOR MASS EXTERMINATION🚨
- Anti vaxers be aware and prepare (EMF Attacks)
They are turning it🎚up now!
Not only can they harm, sicken or kill the masses, they can make them aggressive!!!
They will use it in demonstrations and civil wars!
That explains the behavior of many police officers, they handle already longer time with 5G technology!
- Anti vaxers be aware and prepare (EMF Attacks)
They are turning it🎚up now!
Not only can they harm, sicken or kill the masses, they can make them aggressive!!!
They will use it in demonstrations and civil wars!
That explains the behavior of many police officers, they handle already longer time with 5G technology!
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