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ENGINEERED SHORTAGES COINS - Everything to push Digital Money and end our Freedom
TruthAndFreedom1
TruthAndFreedom1
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120 views • April 11, 2022
Due to Brighteon's impositions on the video/audio of the videos that are uploaded, I put few videos here. to better follow my work, do it on the sites below.
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https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/true-media-2022.html
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P550dJWRMLRH/
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Dont stay lock at home watching tv liar videos from tv and Internet, Never give up Freedom, Spread the Truth, keep moral values ​​intact about what's right and what's wrong, Think for yourself, Respect the Human Life, Spread Love and compassion, Dont hate anyone, Never take The Covid mRNA vaccine, Dont sell your soul, "Fight" until the End."
-"QUESTION EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE!"
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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